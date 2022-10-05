The 7th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2022

So much great new music to share with you here, we’ll dispense with the bluster and the hyperbole. Suffice to say that a new song from LCD Soundsystem – their first in five years – is an event in itself. But this week has also delivered one-off singles by HC McEntire and The Delines, plus appetite-whetters for forthcoming albums by Weyes Blood, Arctic Monkeys, The Murder Capital, Caitlin Rose, King Gizzard and Duke Garwood.

On top of that, there are live performances of rare or unreleased songs by Nick Cave and David Crosby… and Jim Jarmusch remixing Patti Smith! Away you go…

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

“New Body Rhumba”

(Columbia/DFA)



THE MURDER CAPITAL

“A Thousand Lives”

(Human Season)



HC McENTIRE

“Soft Crook”

(Merge)



ARCTIC MONKEYS

“Body Paint”

(Domino)



WEYES BLOOD

“It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”

(Sub Pop)



NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS

“Earthlings”

(Cave Things)



DUKE GARWOOD

“Heavy Motor”

(God Unknown)



HEATHER TROST

“Blue Fish”

(Ba Da Bing)



THE DELINES

“The Golden State”

(Decor Records)





COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

“Thinkin’ On You”

(Fat Possum)



DAVID CROSBY & THE LIGHTHOUSE BAND

“1974 (Live at the Capitol Theatre)”

(BMG)



CAITLIN ROSE

“Nobody’s Sweetheart”

(Names)



THE WELCOME WAGON

“Isaiah, California”

(Asthmatic Kitty)



SHABASON & KRGOVICH

“In The Middle Of The Day”

(Idée Fixe)



VILLAGE OF THE SUN

“Tigris”

(Gearbox)





MATTERS UNKNOWN

“Other Side ft. Olivia Bhattarchajee”

(New Soil)



NYX NÓTT

“Thriller”

(Melodic)



GOAT

“Do The Dance”

(Rocket Recordings)



KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

“Iron Lung”

(KGLW)



ADRIAN QUESADA

“Noble Metals”

(ATO)



CRAVEN FAULTS

“Ravelands Brow (Live Works)”

(Leaf)



SOUNDWALK COLLECTIVE WITH PATTI SMITH

“Eternity (Jim Jarmusch Rework)”

(Bella Union)

