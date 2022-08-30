The 6th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2022

You join us on a busy Monday morning where we’re in the throes of finishing an issue. We’ll talk about that soon enough – stand by for revelations concerning the car boot sale purchases of one of our most beloved artists – but for now here’s something to ease you into the week: a list of the records we’ve played over the past couple of days in the virtual Uncut office. Lots of good new stuff from Margo Price, Arctic Monkeys, Pole, Caitlin Rose and The National as well as some more recent discoveries for you. Incidentally, I’m off to see Fleet Foxes tonight, so with any luck I’ll get a blog up about that tomorrow sometime.

Anyway, here we go…

ORDER NOW: Joni Mitchell is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

MARGO PRICE

“Been To The Mountain”

(Loma Vista Recordings)

POLE

“Grauer Sand”

(Mute)

ARCTIC MONKEYS

“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

(Domino)

CACTUS LEE

“Perfect Middle Hall”

(Mapache)

<a href="https://cactuslee.bandcamp.com/album/perfect-middle-hall">Perfect Middle Hall by Cactus Lee</a>

GUMA

“Highway 10 Blues”

(Gold Robot)

BETH ORTON

“Friday Night”

(Partisan)

BITCHIN BAJAS

“Amorpha”

(Drag City)

CHRIS FORSYTH

“You’re Going To Need Somebody”

(No Quarter)

<a href="https://chrisforsyth1.bandcamp.com/album/evolution-here-we-come">Evolution Here We Come by Chris Forsyth</a>

THE NATIONAL

“Weird Goodbyes” [feat Bon Iver]

(4AD)

<a href="https://thenational.bandcamp.com/track/weird-goodbyes">Weird Goodbyes by The National feat. Bon Iver</a>

DRUGDEALER

“Someone To Love”

(Mexican Summer)

CAITLIN ROSE

“Black Obsidian”

(Names)

JUNIOR BOYS

“Night Walk”

(City Slang)

UN.PROCEDURE

“Polytunnel”

(Self-released)

ONE ELEVEN HEAVY

“Tyrant King”

(Kith & Kin)

LOU TURNER

“Microcosmos”

(Spinster)

JULIA JACKLIN

“Be Careful With Yourself”

(Polyvinyl)

BURD ELLEN

“The Hermit [live]”

(Mavis)

HONEY HARPER

“Broken Token [Live from EastWest Studios]”

(Bella Union)

GOAT

“Under No Nation”

(Rocket Recordings)