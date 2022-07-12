The 5th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2022

Alright then, we’ve just sent another edition of Uncut to the printers – and while we’re pretty excited about this one, we’re legally bound to keep schtum about its contents for another few days. However, we can at least share with you some of the music that helped us make it.

Handily for everyone looking to keep movement to a minimum today, this music mostly falls into the categories of languid and sultry – behold, new tunes from Lambchop, Young Fathers, Drugdealer, Makaya McCraven, Tim Bernades, Bonny Light Horseman and Nailah Hunter. But first up there’s a necessary burst of righteous fury and joyful defiance from the formidable triple threat of Margo Price, Adia Victoria and Mavis Staples. Keep cool and enjoy…

MARGO PRICE

“Fight To Make It (ft. Mavis Staples & Adia Victoria)”

(Noise For Now)

<a href="https://margoprice.bandcamp.com/track/fight-to-make-it-ft-mavis-staples-adia-victoria">Fight to Make It [ft. Mavis Staples & Adia Victoria] by Margo Price</a>

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN

“Summer Blues”

(37d03d)



DRUGDEALER

“Madison”

(Mexican Summer)



HOT CHIP

“Eleanor”

(Domino)



LAMBCHOP

“Police Dog Blues”

(City Slang)



YOUNG FATHERS

“Geronimo”

(Ninja Tune)



TIM BERNADES

“Nascer, Viver, Morrer”

(Psychic Hotline)



DRAB CITY

“Pourquoi tu m’fous plus des coups”

(Bella Union)



THE BLACK ANGELS

“Firefly (ft. Loulou Ghelichkhani)”

(Partisan)



EZRA FURMAN

“Lilac And Black”

(Bella Union)



MAKAYA McCRAVEN

“Seventh String”

(International Anthem/XL Recordings)



NICO GEORIS

“777”

(Spiritual Pajamas)



CARLOS NIÑO

“Dreamsishappening” ft Shabazz Palaces, Jamael Dean & Sharada

(International Anthem)



THE SOFT PINK TRUTH

“Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? (Dark Room Mix)”

(Thrill Jockey)



AL-QASAR

“Awal اوال ft. Lee Ranaldo”

(Glitterbeat)



SZUN WAVES

“Exploding Upwards”

(The Leaf Label)



ANDREW TUTTLE

“New Breakfast Habit”

(Basin Rock)

