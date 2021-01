The 1st Uncut Playlist Of 2021

I hope you’ve had a chance to pick up our first issue of 2021 – Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Kraftwerk, Black Keys, Jane Weaver, an astonishing interview with Sonny Rollins among many other highlights. Critically, we have a very busy reviews section, which I hope is a strong indicator of the wealth of new music we can expect this coming year. Here, too, are a ton of new releases for your delectation. Some of these – like Sunburned Hand Of The Man, Cory Hanson, Jane Weaver, Chuck Johnson and Julien Baker – you can also read about in our new issue.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner



1.

SUNBURNED HAND OF THE MAN

“Flex”

(Three Lobed Recordings)

Pick A Day To Die by Sunburned Hand of the Man



2.

THE ANTLERS

“Solstice”

(Transgressive)



3.

JAMES YORKSTON & THE SECOND HAND ORCHESTRA

“There Is No Upside”

(Domino)



4.

CORY HANSON

“Angeles”

(Drag City)

5.

JULIEN BAKER

“Hardline”

(Matador)



6.

LNZDRF

“Brace Yourself”

(self-released)



7.

JANE WEAVER

“Heartlow”

(Fire)



8.

MENAHAN STREET BAND

Make The Road By Walking

(Daptone)



9.

CHUCK JOHNSON

“Raz-de-Marée”

(VDSQ)

The Cinder Grove by Chuck Johnson



10.

ALTIN GÜN

“Yüce Dağ Başında”

(Glitterbeat Records)



11.

BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY

“Lost Love” [feat. Emmett Kelly]

(Drag City)

Lost in Love (feat. Emmett Kelly) by Bill Callahan & Bonnie "Prince" Billy



12.

MOUSE ON MARS

“Artificial Authentic”

(Thrill Jockey)

AAI by Mouse On Mars



13.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

“Sanctuary”

(Merge)

Sanctuary by Hiss Golden Messenger



14.

JOHN GRANT

“The Only Baby”

(Bella Union)



15.

CARM

“Song Of Trouble” [feat. Sufjan Stevens]

(37d03d)



16.

BOBBY LEE

“Fire Medicine Man”

(Bandcamp)