The 1st Uncut Playlist Of 2021

I hope you’ve had a chance to pick up our first issue of 2021 – Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Kraftwerk, Black Keys, Jane Weaver, an astonishing interview with Sonny Rollins among many other highlights. Critically, we have a very busy reviews section, which I hope is a strong indicator of the wealth of new music we can expect this coming year. Here, too, are a ton of new releases for your delectation. Some of these – like Sunburned Hand Of The Man, Cory Hanson, Jane Weaver, Chuck Johnson and Julien Baker – you can also read about in our new issue.
1.
SUNBURNED HAND OF THE MAN
“Flex”
(Three Lobed Recordings)
2.
THE ANTLERS
“Solstice”
(Transgressive)
3.
JAMES YORKSTON & THE SECOND HAND ORCHESTRA
“There Is No Upside”
(Domino)
4.
CORY HANSON
“Angeles”
(Drag City)
5.
JULIEN BAKER
“Hardline”
(Matador)
6.
LNZDRF
“Brace Yourself”
(self-released)
7.
JANE WEAVER
“Heartlow”
(Fire)
8.
MENAHAN STREET BAND
Make The Road By Walking
(Daptone)
9.
CHUCK JOHNSON
“Raz-de-Marée”
(VDSQ)
10.
ALTIN GÜN
“Yüce Dağ Başında”
(Glitterbeat Records)
11.
BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY
“Lost Love” [feat. Emmett Kelly]
(Drag City)
12.
MOUSE ON MARS
“Artificial Authentic”
(Thrill Jockey)
13.
HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER
“Sanctuary”
(Merge)
14.
JOHN GRANT
“The Only Baby”
(Bella Union)
15.
CARM
“Song Of Trouble” [feat. Sufjan Stevens]
(37d03d)
16.
BOBBY LEE
“Fire Medicine Man”
(Bandcamp)