The 1st Uncut Playlist Of 2021

I hope you’ve had a chance to pick up our first issue of 2021 – Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Kraftwerk, Black Keys, Jane Weaver, an astonishing interview with Sonny Rollins among many other highlights. Critically, we have a very busy reviews section, which I hope is a strong indicator of the wealth of new music we can expect this coming year. Here, too, are a ton of new releases for your delectation. Some of these – like Sunburned Hand Of The Man, Cory Hanson, Jane Weaver, Chuck Johnson and Julien Baker – you can also read about in our new issue.

1.

SUNBURNED HAND OF THE MAN

“Flex”

(Three Lobed Recordings)

<a href="https://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/pick-a-day-to-die">Pick A Day To Die by Sunburned Hand of the Man</a>



2.

THE ANTLERS

“Solstice”

(Transgressive)



3.

JAMES YORKSTON & THE SECOND HAND ORCHESTRA

“There Is No Upside”

(Domino)



4.

CORY HANSON

“Angeles”

(Drag City)

5.

JULIEN BAKER

“Hardline”

(Matador)



6.

LNZDRF

“Brace Yourself”

(self-released)



7.

JANE WEAVER

“Heartlow”

(Fire)



8.

MENAHAN STREET BAND

Make The Road By Walking

(Daptone)



9.

CHUCK JOHNSON

“Raz-de-Marée”

(VDSQ)

<a href="https://chuckjohnson.bandcamp.com/album/the-cinder-grove">The Cinder Grove by Chuck Johnson</a>



10.

ALTIN GÜN

“Yüce Dağ Başında”

(Glitterbeat Records)



11.

BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY

“Lost Love” [feat. Emmett Kelly]

(Drag City)

<a href="https://billcallahanbonnieprincebilly.bandcamp.com/album/lost-in-love-feat-emmett-kelly">Lost in Love (feat. Emmett Kelly) by Bill Callahan & Bonnie "Prince" Billy</a>



12.

MOUSE ON MARS

“Artificial Authentic”

(Thrill Jockey)

<a href="https://mouseonmarstj.bandcamp.com/album/aai">AAI by Mouse On Mars</a>



13.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

“Sanctuary”

(Merge)

<a href="https://hissgoldenmessenger.bandcamp.com/album/sanctuary">Sanctuary by Hiss Golden Messenger</a>



14.

JOHN GRANT

“The Only Baby”

(Bella Union)



15.

CARM

“Song Of Trouble” [feat. Sufjan Stevens]

(37d03d)



16.

BOBBY LEE

“Fire Medicine Man”

(Bandcamp)