Send us your questions for Warren Ellis!

It’s always a treat to have a new album from Dirty Three, the intrepid instrumental rock trio formed by Warren Ellis, Mick Turner and Jim White in Melbourne in 1992.

Love Changes Everything – their first for 12 years – might just be the band’s finest work to date, a sustained blast of redemptive wonder. It’s released by Bella Union on June 28, and you can hear a track from it in Uncut’s latest New Music Playlist.

It’s the perfect complement to Ellis’s role as chief berserker in The Bad Seeds and Grinderman, and as Nick Cave’s primary creative foil on a series of significant film scores and soundtracks – including the current Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black.

But even with (at least) three albums coming out this year, Ellis has kindly made time in his relentless creative schedule to undergo a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask a rugged post-rock legend? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Wednesday (April 24) and Warren will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.