Send us your questions for The Weather Station

Back in the depths of winter lockdown, Tamara Lindeman made our lives a little more bearable with the release of her soaring fifth album, Ignorance.

Today, she’s announced a deluxe version of the album featuring a whole disc of bonus material, including “Better Now” which you can hear below:

“Whenever you make anything, you have to leave things out,” says Lindeman. “It’s a critical part of the process, but a painful one nonetheless. I’m glad to have the opportunity to revisit the paths not taken, and allow some of them out after all; quiet versions of songs that were redirected into rhythm, two of the songs we recorded but left off the album, and some live versions of the songs that have come to be since the recording. It has been overwhelming to have this album be so lovingly received, and it is wonderful to have the space to release more of it into the world.”

You can stream Ignorance (Deluxe Edition) – or pre-order the 2xLP version, coming November 19 – here.

To round off a eventful year, Lindeman has agreed to answer your questions for Uncut’s next Audience With feature. So what do you want to ask? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Wednesday (October 6) and Tamara will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.