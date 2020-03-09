Send us your questions for Steve Howe of Yes

Next to undergo a gentle grilling at the hands of you, the Uncut readers, is guitar adventurer Steve Howe of Yes.

Having witnessed London’s psychedelic revolution first-hand – one of his early bands, Tomorrow, played The 14-Hour Technicolor Dream at Alexandra Palace in 1967 – Howe helped expand the possibilities of rock music when he joined Yes in 1970.

His virtuosic playing in a number of different idioms – rock’n’roll, jazz, blues, folk, classical, you name it – allowed Yes to conquer new realms and chart topographic oceans, becoming the absolute epitome of progressive rock (though Howe, who has always emphasised the considerate, environmentally-aware aspect of the band’s character, says he would have preferred the term ‘soft rock’).

When Yes first split in 1981, Howe formed the supergroup Asia; and he’s released numerous genre-spanning solo albums, as well as playing on records by both Lou Reed and Frankie Goes To Hollywood. Howe eventually returned to the Yes mothership, a vessel he still pilots today. Indeed, Howe’s iteration of the band are about to tour the US, playing 1974’s Relayer in its entirety.

On top of that, Howe is poised to release a new solo album Love Is on BMG in April, alongside a memoir, All My Yesterdays, on Omnibus.

So what do you want to ask an original guitar wizard? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Friday March 13 and Howe will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.