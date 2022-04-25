Send us your questions for Nancy Sinatra

These questions are made for asking, and that’s just what we’ll do… Yes, Uncut’s next Audience With star is the incomparable Nancy Sinatra, currently overseeing a lavish reappraisal of her back catalogue via Light In The Attic.

Following the solo compilation Start Walkin’ 1965-76 and the reissue of her 1966 debut album Boots, May 20 will herald the first ever official reissue of her much-loved 1968 duets album with Lee Hazlewood, Nancy & Lee. It contains two bonus tracks – including a cover of The Kinks’ “Tired Of Waiting For You” – and is available to pre-order in all formats here.

In the meantime, what do you want to ask a lifelong style icon who’s mingled with everyone from Elvis to Wilco, The Rat Pack to The Sopranos, Mel Tillis to Sonic Youth? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Thursday (April 28) and Nancy will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.