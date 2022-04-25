Subscribe
Send us your questions for Nancy Sinatra

The iconic singer will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

By Sam Richards
Credit: Ron Joy/Boots Enterprises Inc

These questions are made for asking, and that’s just what we’ll do… Yes, Uncut’s next Audience With star is the incomparable Nancy Sinatra, currently overseeing a lavish reappraisal of her back catalogue via Light In The Attic.

Following the solo compilation Start Walkin’ 1965-76 and the reissue of her 1966 debut album Boots, May 20 will herald the first ever official reissue of her much-loved 1968 duets album with Lee Hazlewood, Nancy & Lee. It contains two bonus tracks – including a cover of The Kinks’ “Tired Of Waiting For You” – and is available to pre-order in all formats here.

In the meantime, what do you want to ask a lifelong style icon who’s mingled with everyone from Elvis to Wilco, The Rat Pack to The Sopranos, Mel Tillis to Sonic Youth? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Thursday (April 28) and Nancy will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.

