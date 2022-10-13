Subscribe
Send us your questions for Michael Head

The Shack, Strands and Red Elastic Band leader will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

By Sam Richards
Credit: John Johnson

It’s 40 years since beloved Liverpool romantics The Pale Fountains enjoyed their sole brush with the charts. “Thank You” reached No. 48 in November 1982, establishing a pattern of agonising near-misses and poignant almost-fame that frontman Michael Head would repeat with his subsequent bands Shack and The Strands.

But then this year, something strange happened: Head’s terrific new album with The Red Elastic Band, Dear Scott, broke into the UK Top 10 – deserved reward for decades of heart-tugging baroque pop that brought the streets of Kenny (AKA Kensington, Liverpool) to life as vividly as those of LA or San Francisco.

So this would seem a pretty good time to collar Mr Head and ask him anything you want about his circuitous route to the top and the many great songs he’s given us along the way. Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (October 17) and he’ll answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.

