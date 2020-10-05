Subscribe
Features Blogs

Send us your questions for Margo Price

The renegade country queen will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

Sam Richards
Credit: Bobbi Rich

Trending Now

FeaturesMichael Hann - 0

Idles on Ultra Mono: “It took a lot of screaming matches to get it right”

The punk heroes map their journey so far in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
AlbumMichael Bonner - 0

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Robin Pecknold's tide-like ruminations on ageing, loss and uncertain times
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

William Tyler, New Order, Todd Rundgren, Gwenifer Raymond and much more
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to the Grateful Dead

Meeting your heroes can be disappointing. As you’ll read in our new Ultimate Music Guide, when Melody Maker’s Steve...
Read more

In a tweet this weekend, Margo Price admitted to shedding a few tears at the kitchen table because she missed playing live so much. With her recent third album That’s How Rumors Get Started pivoting towards anthemic, Tom Petty-ish classic rock, you can understand why she’s been desperate to hit the stage.

Yet Price has been doing more than anyone to keep music alive this year, hosting numerous at-home livestreams – often with her musician husband Jeremy Ivey – and recently venturing out for a full-band show, sadly minus the audience, at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (with very special guest Lucinda Williams).

She even appeared on The Daily Show to turn Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s bawdy mega-hit “WAP” into an outlaw country strum, as well as rerecording a ‘synthphonic’ version of That’s How Rumors Get Started’s stirring closer “I’d Die For You” – a song that she describes as a timely number about “finding hope among our everyday struggles with violence, healthcare and racism. It’s a more political ‘I Will Always Love You.’”

Advertisement

Now Price has kindly consented to take questions from you, the Uncut readers, for our regular Audience With interview. So what do you want to ask the artist who has basically owned 2020? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (October 12), and Margo will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.