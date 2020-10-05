Send us your questions for Margo Price

In a tweet this weekend, Margo Price admitted to shedding a few tears at the kitchen table because she missed playing live so much. With her recent third album That’s How Rumors Get Started pivoting towards anthemic, Tom Petty-ish classic rock, you can understand why she’s been desperate to hit the stage.

Yet Price has been doing more than anyone to keep music alive this year, hosting numerous at-home livestreams – often with her musician husband Jeremy Ivey – and recently venturing out for a full-band show, sadly minus the audience, at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (with very special guest Lucinda Williams).

She even appeared on The Daily Show to turn Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s bawdy mega-hit “WAP” into an outlaw country strum, as well as rerecording a ‘synthphonic’ version of That’s How Rumors Get Started’s stirring closer “I’d Die For You” – a song that she describes as a timely number about “finding hope among our everyday struggles with violence, healthcare and racism. It’s a more political ‘I Will Always Love You.’”

Now Price has kindly consented to take questions from you, the Uncut readers, for our regular Audience With interview. So what do you want to ask the artist who has basically owned 2020? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (October 12), and Margo will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.