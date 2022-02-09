Send us your questions for Low

We’re delighted to announce that the latest band to sign up for a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers, are Low – Duluth, Minnesota’s greatest musical export (apart from maybe that Dylan guy).

Low have been releasing starkly beautiful albums for almost 30 years now, but they’ve hit a real purple patch on their last two: 2018’s angry, static-saturated Double Negative and last year’s ‘extreme pop’ follow-up Hey What.

Parker and Sparhawk have also become unlikely heroes of the pandemic, broadcasting regular livestreams from their home and providing an ongoing Twitter surgery for touring bands on how best to pack their van.

So, what do you want to ask Low? Send us your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk and Alan and Mimi will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.