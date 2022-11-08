Send us your questions for Lawrence

Ten albums and ten singles in ten years with indie aesthetes Felt. Accidentally inventing Britpop with Denim. Bringing an unexpected poignancy to the novelty rock of Go-Kart Mozart. And now, under the new banner of Mozart Estate, mononymic maestro Lawrence is chronicling the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis with typical deadpan wit and squelchy synth solos:

“Relative Poverty” is the first taster for Mozart Estate’s new album, Pop-Up! Ker-Ching! And The Possibilities Of Modern Shopping, due out on January 27 via Cherry Red. Will this be the record to finally bring Lawrence the pop stardom he’s always craved? You never know, although arguably he’s already got something better than that: a lifetime of terrific records, informed by a singular, eccentric vision.

What’s it all about? Well now’s your chance to ask, as Lawrence has kindly agreed to entertain your queries for our latest Audience With interview. Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk and Lawrence will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.