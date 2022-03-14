Send us your questions for Glen Matlock

How often do you get the opportunity to put a question to a real-life Sex Pistol – not to mention one who co-wrote most of their best-known anthems? Well now’s your chance, as Glen Matlock is the latest luminary to volunteer for a gentle grilling from you lot in Uncut’s next Audience With feature.

After playing a pivotal role in the punk explosion, Matlock, of course, went on to form The Rich Kids, before recording numerous albums with The Philistines and The International Swingers. He’s also played with everyone from Iggy Pop and The Damned to Primal Scream.

He recently inked a new solo deal with Universal and “a timely and politically pertinent new album” is promised very soon.

So, what do you want to ask Glen Matlock? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday March 21 and he’ll answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.