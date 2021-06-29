Subscribe
Send us your questions for David Crosby

The CSNY legend will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

By Sam Richards
Credit: Anna Webber

As a bedrock for much of the music that gets written about in Uncut, David Crosby surely needs no introduction. Byrd, CSNYer, solo artist, collaborator, early champion of Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan superfan, moustache-grower, sailor, agitator, Twitter don, cannabis connoisseur… Croz is all this and more.

On July 23, he’s poised to released the latest album in his remarkable 21st Century solo renaissance. For Free is named after the Joni Mitchell song he covers on the record, which also features a co-write with Donald Fagen. You can pre-order For Free by clicking here.

Now Crosby has agreed to undergo a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers, for our latest Audience With feature. So what do you want to ask a living folk-rock legend? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Wednesday July 7 and Croz will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.

