Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, Tim Buckley and Flaming Lips: inside the new Uncut

Welcome to our latest issue!

Michael Bonner

Just before the Summer Solstice, I posted our Halftime Report on the year’s best music on here, comprising 72 new albums that have struck a chord with us so far this year. I don’t quite want to say it’s a vintage year for music yet – but on the strength of new albums from Frazey Ford, Brigid Mae Power, Rolling Blackouts, Six Organs Of Admittance, James Elkington and that Dylan guy, it’s shaping up to be a very strong year, at the very least.

Looking ahead to the next few months, there’s even more excellent new music heading our way from Sufjan Stevens, the Magick Markers, Bill Callahan, Nubya Garcia, Matt Berninger, IDLES, Bright Eyes and many more. Despite the unprecedented challenges of the last few months – and the ongoing issues faced by musicians – it is reassuring that good music prevails.

Our reviews section this month, for instance, is filled with excellent new releases from Mike Polizze, Shirley Collins, H.C McEntire, Bent Arcana, Hannah Georgas, Fontaines D.C., Stick In The Wheel, Kathleen Edwards among the many highlights.

What else can I tell you about this issue? In exciting news, Peter Gabriel makes his debut as an Uncut cover star this month. In a satisfyingly wide-ranging interview, he talks openly about the full span of his illustrious solo career, from leaving Genesis up to some news on his long-awaited new studio album: “I’m excited by what is being cooked at the moment!” he tells us.

There’s much more, of course. Some truly revelatory unseen shots of the Rolling Stones circa 1966 at home (Charlie! In the garden! With the washing!), a long-in-the-making piece on Jonathan Richman, a catchup with Michael Stipe (“I’m writing for tuba,” we learn), the return of the Flaming Lips, plus Kevin Rowland, Tanya Donelly and Tim Buckley’s Starsailor at 50. We’re also honoured by a rare encounter with two bona fide legends this issue: Archie Shepp and Toots & The Maytals.

If this is your first issue of Uncut as a subscriber – welcome aboard. To you, and to everyone else, thank you for your continued support.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

Latest Issue

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Features

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Uncut – September 2020

Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Uncut – August 2020

Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Uncut – July 2020

Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

