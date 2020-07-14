Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, Tim Buckley and Flaming Lips: inside the new Uncut

Just before the Summer Solstice, I posted our Halftime Report on the year’s best music on here, comprising 72 new albums that have struck a chord with us so far this year. I don’t quite want to say it’s a vintage year for music yet – but on the strength of new albums from Frazey Ford, Brigid Mae Power, Rolling Blackouts, Six Organs Of Admittance, James Elkington and that Dylan guy, it’s shaping up to be a very strong year, at the very least.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR DOOR

Looking ahead to the next few months, there’s even more excellent new music heading our way from Sufjan Stevens, the Magick Markers, Bill Callahan, Nubya Garcia, Matt Berninger, IDLES, Bright Eyes and many more. Despite the unprecedented challenges of the last few months – and the ongoing issues faced by musicians – it is reassuring that good music prevails.

Advertisement

Our reviews section this month, for instance, is filled with excellent new releases from Mike Polizze, Shirley Collins, H.C McEntire, Bent Arcana, Hannah Georgas, Fontaines D.C., Stick In The Wheel, Kathleen Edwards among the many highlights.

What else can I tell you about this issue? In exciting news, Peter Gabriel makes his debut as an Uncut cover star this month. In a satisfyingly wide-ranging interview, he talks openly about the full span of his illustrious solo career, from leaving Genesis up to some news on his long-awaited new studio album: “I’m excited by what is being cooked at the moment!” he tells us.

There’s much more, of course. Some truly revelatory unseen shots of the Rolling Stones circa 1966 at home (Charlie! In the garden! With the washing!), a long-in-the-making piece on Jonathan Richman, a catchup with Michael Stipe (“I’m writing for tuba,” we learn), the return of the Flaming Lips, plus Kevin Rowland, Tanya Donelly and Tim Buckley’s Starsailor at 50. We’re also honoured by a rare encounter with two bona fide legends this issue: Archie Shepp and Toots & The Maytals.

If this is your first issue of Uncut as a subscriber – welcome aboard. To you, and to everyone else, thank you for your continued support.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner