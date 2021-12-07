Paul Weller, 2022 Preview, Eagles and more in the new Uncut

Welcome to the final issue of 2021. It’s a particularly good one to end the year, I’m pleased to say. You’ll find our first Paul Weller cover story for six years – where Pete Paphides witnesses firsthand the Guv’nor’s return to the stage after an absence of two years. Pete goes behind the scenes at tour rehearsals at Black Barn, production run-throughs in Wimbledon and, finally, catches Weller in full flight at one of the first shows on his recent tour. It’s full of great, fly-on-the-wall observations – and Pete even finds time to track the source of Weller’s most recent critical renaissance. There’s also our giant preview featuring some of the coming year’s essential albums, the return of Big Thief, the arrival of Margo Cilker, the birth of the Eagles and a rare audience with Elvis Costello, who has a lot to say about everything. What else? New chats with Ray Davies, Cat Power, Lenny Kaye, Cluster, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Robert Fripp, William Bell, Nicole Atkins and many more. For the time of year, this feels like a conspicuously busy issue Uncut. Please enjoy responsibly.

What can I tell you about next year, then? No spoilers, of course, but I hope you’ll be pleased to know that we’re already deep into our plans for 2022. Next month, for instance, print subscribers should look out for something extra with their issue. After the roaring success of our 5-track Weather Station CD sampler earlier this year, we’re gifting you a 5-track Hurray For The Riff Raff CD sampler. You’ll find a sneak peek of what to expect on page 13. It’s a modest token of our appreciation for your continued support for Uncut. We’re grateful and humbled that so many of you have either joined us in the last year or have renewed subscriptions.

I should also thank John, Marc, Tom, Sam, Mick, Michael, Mike, Phil, Johnny and Lora for their dedication and incredible work. I can never imagine working with a better team of people. Anyway, enough of my rambling. Have a great Christmas and New Year, folks.

See you next year.