Inside Uncut’s Review Of The Year 2021

The new issue of Uncut features Bruce Springsteen on the cover, along with typically illuminating interviews with the likes of Jason Isbell, Jonny Greenwood, Ryley Walker and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss.

But the bulk of this bumper issue is devoted to our Review Of 2021, in which we reveal the 75 best new albums, the 50 best archive releases, the 20 best films and 10 best music books of the year, as voted for by Uncut’s staff and contributors.

We speak to many of the artists whose terrific music helped us make sense of another strange and disorientating year, including The Weather Station, Mogwai, Yasmin Williams, Cassandra Jenkins and John Murry.

The Coral take their fabulous recent album Coral Island as a jumping-off point to look back at their entire discography, while The Beach Boys reflect on how the release of the complete Sunflower / Surf’s Up sessions has shed new light on an underrated period of their career. Plus Irmin Schmidt reveals what’s next in Can’s revelatory Live Series.

The January 2022 issue of Uncut