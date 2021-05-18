Inside Uncut’s July 2021 issue – Prince, George Harrison, Jackson Browne, Liz Phair and more

A quick note of thanks to everyone who’s been in touch about last month’s Bobfest – we’ve printed some of your letters further in this month’s Feedback pages. Dylan, of course, is the owner of rock’s pre-eminent archive and for this issue’s cover story we have tried to work out what still languishes in another legendary music vault – this one located beneath a certain Paisley Park complex in the suburbs of Chanhassen, Minnesota.

The work done by Uncut’s crack team of archaeologists has unearthed numerous fresh insights and revelations that, combined, present a parallel history of Prince’s career – from his earliest days in Minneapolis up to the remarkable run of secret gigs he played in the UK during 2014. You will discover, among many eye-opening disclosures, the startling existence of symbol-branded toilet paper, his searching questions regarding late-’80s British indie bands and the truth about his formidable tea-making skills.

Elsewhere, please enjoy Klaus Voormann’s moving account of his long, fruitful friendship with George Harrison – who knew about the Fish Fingers? – as well as new interviews with Jackson Browne, Liz Phair, Lambchop, Bobby Gillespie, Kurt Vile, Tracey Thorn, Ann Peebles, Dot Allison and The Orb. There are also definitive reviews of new albums from Faye Webster, John Grant, BLK JKS, Red River Dialect’s David John Morris and Lucy Dacus, as well as reissues from the wonderful Spirits Rejoice, The Yardbirds and Joni Mitchell.

As you might have gathered, there’s a lot going on this issue. As ever, please let us know what you think, either over on the Uncut Forum or by writing to letters@uncut.co.uk.

Take care.

