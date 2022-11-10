A sneak peek at Uncut’s essential Review Of 2022

The latest issue of Uncut is now available and features our essential albums, reissues, films and books from the last 12 months.

ORDER NOW: David Bowie is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Inside, you will find brand new and exclusive interviews with as Elvis Costello, Sharon Van Etten and Makaya McCraven. Find out why 2022 has been a “release and relief” for McCraven, while Van Etten sees her year as a “mixed bag” while Costello explains why he won’t be appearing on Dancing On Ice anytime soon…

There are more exclusives, including the very first interview by all three members of The Smile: href=”https://www.uncut.co.uk/tag/thom-yorke/”> Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner. Find out how their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention came to be, their highlights of 2022, plans for 2023 and hear more from Yorke about what gives him hope at the moment: “Other people,” he tells us. “You know… the normal ones.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, our free CD brings together 15 of the year’s best tracks, including Big Thief, Spiritualized, Cass McCombs, Wilco, The Weather Station, The Delines and many more.

Elsewhere, we chat with Michael Head, who is set to begin his UK tour from December 6. The singer-songwriter tells us about his adventures with The Pale Fountains, Shack and more!

There’s Michael Rother and Hans Lampe on the story behind Neu!‘s track, “Hero”, it’s influence on David Bowie and it’s potent legacy that still exists today. “The music has an appeal that’s timeless,” says New Order’s Stephen Morris, a fan of the band. “Their records still sound like they could’ve been made last week.”

This month’s Album by Album features idiosyncratic songsmith Richard Dawson, who walks us through his path from “very bad debut” to multi-layered latest record, The Ruby Cord.

Chess-playing, concept album-loving jazz proggers Black Midi are also feature in our look back at 2022. Learn how Count Dracula, Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds and “circus music” helped shape the band’s exhilarating year while tourmates and contemporaries Black Country, New Road also tell us about their future plans following the departure of lead vocalist and guitarist Isaac Wood.

We travel to rural Kentucky, where Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg talk us through their 2022: a year in which both these exceptional artists have released career-best work while juggling parenthood and the frustrations of lockdown. “Everything has changed,” Shelley explains.

Advertisement

What more are you waiting for? Pick up your new copy of Uncut today, which also comes with two exclusive Hunky Dory art prints featuring this month’s cover artist, David Bowie.