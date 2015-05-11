Wes Anderson designs a Wes Anderson-themed bar

“I tried to make it a bar I would want to spend my own non-fictional afternoons in,” the director says.

The question of how a fêted film director follows up his most successful project is not necessarily an easy one to answer.

Hosting a transatlantic cruise dedicated to your films is one option, of course. Or perhaps, in order to take a break entirely from the rigours of film, it is important to find a fresh outlet for your creative processes.

If, for instance, you are Wes Anderson, then, you might choose to accept a commission to design a Wes Anderson-themed bar. In Milan. Where there is also the opportunity to throw in a few additional details, like a pinball machine based around Life Aquatic… With Steve Zissou.

This, anyway, is Bar Luce; which Wired reports is due to open on May 9 for Fondazione Prada, the fashion house’s art complex with whom Anderson has previously collaborated on his 2013 short film, Castello Cavalcanti.

The bar reportedly draws from influences including Italian neorealist cinema, while its retro-aesthetic features arched ceilings and green formica furniture.

“I think it would be an even better place to write a movie,” Anderson says. “I tried to make it a bar I would want to spend my own non-fictional afternoons in.”

