Introducing Nick Cave: The Ultimate Music Guide

It is a testament to how popular an uncompromising artist can become that Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds find themselves in the satisfying position of being able sell out the O2 Arena and reach the highest echelons of the album charts while also inspiring a unique kind of across-the-board devotion. Their headline performance over the weekend at All Points East once again underscored the satisfying manner in which Cave and his cohorts conduct their business: dark Americana, good suits, interesting hair.

It’s particularly timely, then, that Cave’s remarkable career is the subject of our latest deluxe and expanded Ultimate Music Guide. It goes on sale Thursday – and you can buy copies here from our online store.

To find out what’s what, here’s John Robinson, Editor of the Ultimate Music Guides, to tell you all about it.

“Nick is always looking for a new way in…”

If you didn’t manage to join Nick Cave on stage at his All Points East show the other day, you can still do so in spirit with the latest edition of the Ultimate Music Guide.

This issue is a deluxe, remastered edition of our in-depth look at the work of Nick Cave. Fully updated since our original edition in 2013, this 148 page special features outrageous archive interviews alongside in-depth reviews of every Cave work: the albums, the books and the films.

This luxurious publication is now updated to include the past five years of activity by this compelling artist. UNCUT Editor Michael Bonner provides an extensive review of Cave’s most recent album Skeleton Tree, and updates a review of Cave’s already extensive filmography.

A few years ago, Nick introduced the mag (“A whole magazine about me? How exciting…”) with some thoughts on legwarmers, British journalists, and The Fall. He also had an amusing take on his own reputation. “I baulk when I hear I’m writing about lowlife people and Bayou priests…”

Now, we can also present an exclusive afterword from Cave’s chief musical foil, Warren Ellis. Warren sheds light on the band’s reconnection with an audience and process of writing Skeleton Tree, recorded in the aftermath of the tragic death of Cave’s son Arthur. “Nick had a plan to go into the studio,” Warren explains. “He wanted to honour that…”

This presents the complete Cave story so far: from the Boys Next Door through the Birthday Party and the Bad Seeds, 2018.

And what’s next?

“Hopefully,” says Warren, “we’ll keep moving forward.”

