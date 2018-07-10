Introducing Bob Dylan and The Band: The Ultimate Music Guide

Our latest addition to the Uncut family focusses on Bob and his legendary cohorts

50 years ago, The Band released their debut album, Music From Big Pink. To celebrate this momentous anniversary, we’re delighted to unveil our latest Ultimate Music Guide – dedicated to the The Band and their storied some-time collaborator, Bob Dylan. As John Robinson, our one-shots editor, says, “From the speedy and controversial thrills of their 1966 UK tour to the tranquil idylls of Woodstock, into the 1970s and beyond, this is the definitive story of one of music’s greatest partnerships.”

The issue – on sale from Thursday, though you can pre-order it here – is full of classic archive interviews from the Melody Maker and NME as well as brand new reviews of The Band’s catalogue and the collaborative albums recorded with Dylan. It begins with Allan Jones on Dylan’s Bootleg Series Volume 4 – the Royal Albert Hall concert of “Judas!” fame – and includes splendid reviews from Stephen Troussé on Music From Big Pink, Jon Dale on The Basement Tapes and plenty more.

Critically, this special issue also includes an all-new introduction from Robbie Robertson. “I really enjoy the fact that whatever we did together – the guys and myself – has this lasting quality to it,” he says. “So many younger artists comment on how much The Band has meant to them, and how it inspired them. That’s good medicine, knowing that the music lives on.”

