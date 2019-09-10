The 22nd Uncut New Music Playlist of 2019

Audio treats from The Comet Is Coming, Tindersticks, Björk, Itasca and more

It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these, so here’s a bumper Uncut New Music Playlist for your delectation. Top of the show is an intoxicating track from The Comet Is Coming’s upcoming release The Afterlife, a companion mini-LP to March’s Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery that’s every bit as good as its predecessor. There’s also potent new stuff from Itasca, Sudan Archives and Songhoy Blues, swooning loveliness from Tindersticks and Saariselka, Björk remixed by Fever Ray, and an exciting new permutation of Congolese talent in the form of Bantou Mentale.

Whatever’s eating you this week, there should be plenty here to quell your existential concerns. Enjoy…

THE COMET IS COMING

“Lifeforce Part II”

(Impluse!)

BJÖRK

“Feature Creatures (Fever Ray Remix)”

(ONE LITTLE INDIAN)

FKA TWIGS

“Holy Terrain (ft Future)”

(Young Turks)

BANTOU MENTALE

“Boko Haram”

(Glitterbeat)

SUDAN ARCHIVES

“Confessions”

(Stones Throw)

HEALTH & BEAUTY

“Rat Shack”

(Wichita)

ITASCA

“Bess’s Dance”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

SAARISELKA

“Void”

(Temporary Residence)

MATTHEW SAGE

“Camaro Canyon”

(Tompkins Square)

WILL BURNS & HANNAH PEEL

“Moth Book”

(Rivertones)

ISAN

“From A Hundred”

(Morr Music)

SCALPING

“Ruptured”

(Council Records)

ANDI OTTO

“Igisasa (feat. Evariste Karinganire)”

(Shika Shika)

SONGHOY BLUES

“Time To Go Home (Blake Mills Mix)”

(Fat Possum)

TINDERSTICKS

“The Amputees”

(City Slang)

