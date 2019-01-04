The 1st Uncut new music playlist of 2019

New sounds for the new year

… and we’re off! Welcome back, folks. Already, in the three days since we’ve been back at work, we’ve got our hands on five (sorry, embargoed) brilliant new albums due in the coming months. Encouraging signs for the year ahead. Meanwhile, here’s my first playlist for 2019 – mostly catching up with a few stragglers from the very end of 2018, but hope you find something

1.

THE RACONTEURS

“Sunday Driver”

(Third Man)

2.

WILLIAM TYLER

“Call Me When I’m Breathing Again”

(Merge)

3.

BASSEKOU KOUYATE & NGONI BA

“Deli”

(Outhere Records)

4.

BILL CALLAHAN/YO LA TENGO

“Touched By The Sun”

5.

FATHER JOHN MISTY

“Untitled New Song”

6.

KEL ASSOUF

“Franza”

(Glitterbeat)

7.

FAYE WEBSTER

“Kingston”

(Secretly Canadian)

8.

MICHAEL CHAPMAN

“After All This Time”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

9.

USTAD SAAMI

“God Is”

( Glitterbeat)

10.

SCOTT GILMORE

“Two Roomed Motel”

(Crammed Discs)

11.

CHROMATICS

“I’m On Fire”

(Italians Do It Better)

12.

YVES JARVIS

“Fruits Of Disillusion”

(-Anti)

