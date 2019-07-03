The 19th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

New Devendra Banhart, Brittany Howard, Oh Sees and plenty more...

Apologies, I’ve been on holiday so a little catching up going on here. Lots of good stuff – nice to have Devendra and Brittany back as well as Floating Points. The new Oh Sees is amazing, too. Plenty here, anyway; dig in.

Oh, and in case you missed it – here’s my half-time report on some of my favourite albums of the year so far…

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

BRITTANY HOWARD

“History Repeats”

(Columbia)

2.

DEVENDRA BANHART

“Kantori Ongaku”

(Nonesuch)

3.

JOYERO

“Dogs”

(Merge)

4.

MOON DUO

“Stars Are The Light”

(Sacred Bones)

5.

OH SEES

“Henchlock”

(Castle Face Records)

6.

MODERN NATURE

“Footsteps”

(Bella Union)

7.

O’FLYNN

“Painted Wolf”

(Silver Bear Recordings)

8.

MIKE PATTON & JEAN-CLAUDE VANNIER

“Chansons D’Amour”

(Ipecac)

9.

THE BUILDING

“Purifier”

(Concord)

10.

FLOATING POINTS

“LesAlpx”

(Ninja Tune)

11.

ALASTAIR ROBERTS

“The Evernew Tongue”

(Drag City)

12.

BAT FOR LASHES

“Kids In The Dark”

(Parlophone)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from June 13, and available to order online now – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find The Rolling Stones, The Raconteurs, Woodstock, Black Sabbath, Beak>, Doves, Jimmy Cliff, Billy Childish, the Flamingo Club and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including The Black Keys, 75 Dollar Bill, House And Land, Trash Kit, Mega Bog and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.