The 11th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Tame Impala, Anohni, Fat White Family, Cate Le Bon, Calexico and Bruce Hornsby X Bon Iver!

Some real treats this week, with several Uncut favourites in collaborative mood: scroll down to hear new tunes from Calexico with Iron & Wine, Bruce Hornsby with superfan Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Anohni with film composer J. Ralph, and Gruff Rhys with raucous Soweto dance band BCUC courtesy of Africa Express. Plus quality offerings from Weyes Blood, Cate Le Bon, The National’s Bryce Dessner, Fat White Family and more. Enjoy!

TAME IMPALA

Patience

(Fiction)

ALTIN GÜN

Süpürgesi Yoncadan

(Glitterbeat)

FAT WHITE FAMILY

Tastes Good With The Money

(Domino)

CATE LE BON

Daylight Matters

(Mexican Summer)

WEYES BLOOD

Movies

(Sub Pop)

BRUCE HORNSBY

Cast Off (ft Justin Vernon and Sean Carey)

(Thirty Tigers)

CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE

Father Mountain

(City Slang)

ERLAND COOPER

First Of The Tide

(Phases)

ANOHNI, J. RALPH & JADE BELL

Karma

(Jade’s Kids)

VANISHING TWIN

KRK (At Home In Strange Places)

(Fire)

BLACK PEACHES

Cuatro Berimbau

(Hanging Moon)

AFRICA EXPRESS

Vessels

(Africa Express)

KOKOKO!

Malembe

(Transgressive)

FUJIYA & MIYAGI

Flashback

(Impossible Objects of Desire)

BRYCE DESSNER

Haven

(Deutsche Grammophon)

