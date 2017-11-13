Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce arena tour

It's a living thing

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced an area tour for Autumn 2018.

The shows begin in Nottingham on September 30 and end in Liverpool on October 23.

Looking ahead, Lynne said; “Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.”

The tour dates are:

Sunday, September 30: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, October 3: Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

Friday, October 5: Manchester Arena

Tuesday, October 9: Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Wednesday, October 10: Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

Monday, October 15: Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday, October 17: London, O2 Arena

Tuesday, October 23: Liverpool, Echo Arena

Meanwhile, ELO’s Wembley Stadium show from earlier this summer is is released on CD/DVD as Wembley Or Bust out November 17.

