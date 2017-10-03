Hear the Breeders new song, “Wait In The Car”

"GOOD MORNING!"

The Breeders have released a new song, “Wait In The Car“.

Released on 4AD, the single is the first music to be released by the line-up behind the band’s album, Last Splash – Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson.

The single will also form part of a series of 7”s releases.

Single One will be available at the band’s upcoming tour dates, starting October 15 (pressed on orange vinyl, featuring a cover of Amon Düül II’s 1970 track “Archangel’s Thunderbird”, recorded with Steve Albini in Chicago).

Single Two will be available exclusively at select independent record stores from October 27 (pressed on red vinyl, featuring a cover of Mike Nesmith’s “Joanne”).

Details of Single Three (featuring a cover of Devo’s ‘Gates Of Steel’ and pressed on yellow vinyl) are to announced later in the year.

Each version is limited to 1,500 copies worldwide.

