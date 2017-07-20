Psychic Temple interviewed

Chris Schlarb on rock cults, Terry Reid, Max Bennett and more

The new issue of Uncut is out today (Neil Young’s on the cover: full details here), and among all the big names you can find a longish review on a much less familiar one, Psychic Temple. I first came across Chris Schlarb’s LA project a year or so back, around the release of their “Psychic Temple III” and “Plays Music For Airports” albums (I wrote a bit about the latter here).

Anyhow, “Psychic Temple IV” is just out, and comes highly recommended. Schlarb and his crew (this time augmented by Terry Reid, Joni Mitchell’s key ‘70s bassist Max Bennett, the very cool Chad Taylor on drums ,and more) dip into jazz, country-rock, folk-soul, improvised and ambient music, but what binds them together is a certain beatific take on Southern Californian pop.

As part of my review for the mag, I sent some questions over to Chris so that he could shed some more light on this lovely record. I didn’t get a chance to run all his answers in the print edition, so it seemed a good idea to put them all here…

Can you tell us about where you’re from, your musical history, how the Psychic Temple project evolved?

“The first Psychic Temple album came about because I wanted to hear an ambient record with two jazz drummers on it. I couldn’t find one, so I made it myself. It took a couple of years. The desire to hear something caused me to learn all this new stuff. I had to become a better musician and audio engineer. I started playing with Mick Rossi from the Philip Glass Ensemble and Mike Watt on that album and it demanded more of me. You can really hear a progression of musical ideas over the course of these records.

“The second album was half instrumental and half vocal and on Psychic Temple III the focus really shifted to vocal music. I started singing and went down to FAME in Muscle Shoals to work with some of the Swampers. On IV, my desire was to get everyone in a room together and record this new batch of songs. I wanted to get that Wrecking Crew vibe so we brought in all the musicians and tried to do as much as possible at once.”

Psychic Temple seems from the outside to be a kind of sprawling collective in constant flux: is that how you envisage it?

“It’s funny, at a certain point I just started calling it a cult because of the way any band works under a leader with a vision. I mean, bands and cults are VERY similar. When you go on tour, you’re driving from city to city proselytizing and trying to gain a fanbase… followers, if you will. You dress in a certain costume or uniform. I think most bands are serving one vision at a time. Psychic Temple is definitely my vision. It’s my aesthetic. However, all I care about is the music and serving the song. Not my ego. I’m not trying to play every instrument on the record. I’m trying to find the best musicians I can to serve or draw the best out in the music. That’s really all I care about.”

How did you hook up with Terry Reid?

“I was asked to record a live performance that Terry gave in Long Beach a couple years ago and we started talking on the phone. He was really pleased with the recording I made for him and I planted the seed of working on the new Psychic Temple album together. It took a while for it to come together but I wrote three songs for us to sing as duets and I really just wanted him to shine. He deserves it. I mean, Seed of Memory is one of my favourite albums. He wound up playing guitar on two songs and singing on three. We knocked them all out in a single day at the studio.”

And also Max Bennett? What’s his playing like at 89?

“There’s a funny story about Max being on the album. Basically, I had Carol Kaye in mind. I took lessons from her years back and reached out to her on a previous record but she declined. When I started writing this new batch of songs I reached out to an artist in LA to play bass and he agreed but only if I wouldn’t take pictures of him in the studio or use his name. I wasn’t sure how to respond to that and thought it was a hedge against the songs not being any good. Long story short, I just told him to forget it. No one else was coming to the session with that kind of trip. So I sent Max Bennett an email and he called me an hour later. He said he listened to my previous records and really enjoyed the music. He was 87 at the time! I mean, Max played on some of my favourite albums of all time: Zappa’s Hot Rats, Joni’s Court & Spark, Hissing of Summer Lawns, the double bass on Hejira. He came down to the studio, wrote his charts out, brought a bag of almonds and played his ass off.”

Given you’ve also worked with Spooner Oldham, David Hood, Mike Watt etc in the past, who else is on your hitlist of dream collaborators?

“I just produced guitarist Mike Baggetta’s new record with Jim Keltner on drums and Mike Watt on bass. That was a dream come true. I’ve definitely got a list of folks I’d love to work with but I’m usually inspired by musical situations and not a name game sort of approach. When I hear a piece of music, I want to think of an exciting group of musicians to play it.”

Do you have multiple projects on the go simultaneously? I remember you telling me you’d been working with Terry Reid a year ago?

“My wife and I own a recording studio in Long Beach called BIG EGO and I make my living producing records. I’ve done about two dozen in the last year so I’m always working on a few things at the same time. I just finished a great record called Swing Set for Jazzy Ash. It’s a kids’ record but we recorded the whole thing live in the room and it doesn’t sound anything like the terrible kids music that is being released today. We’re starting up BIG EGO records this summer. I’ve just got so many great records in the archive that it’s time to get them into the world.”

In some ways, IV feels like a combination of III and the Music For Airports sessions: elevated South Californian pop, but with the jazz influence, while still discreet, moving a little closer to the surface. Does that make sense to you?

“That makes perfect sense to me! The first recording date on IV was Saturday, August 15th, 2015. That was with Max Bennett on bass and Avi Buffalo on electric guitar. We recorded four songs (Spanish Beach, Wait For Me, Paper Tiger, and Nazarene Dream) at that session. The very next day, Sunday the 16th we recorded Music For Airports. So it was done in the same room with a lot of the same musicians on the same weekend. I probably wouldn’t put myself in that kind of position again as I seem to remember my fretting hand was not in great shape for the Music For Airports session but dammit if it didn’t turn out alright.”