Bob Dylan has reportedly been back in the recording studio.

On Friday, August 8, White Lake Studios in Colone, New York posted a statement on its Facebook page reading, “Legendary music icon, Bob Dylan, along with members of his band, spent [August 5 and 6 at the studio]. … The studio team had been preparing for the visit in advance and work diligently to ensure discretion and privacy throughout the sessions. … Details of Dylan’s two day visit were not publicly disclosed.”

Dylan’s last studio album, Rough And Rowdy Ways, was released in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Dylan is currently appearing on the Outlaw Music Festival along with Willie Nelson.

Dylan returns to Europe and the UK in November.