The Best Albums Of 2017: Halftime Report

60 personal favourites from the first six months of 2017

OK I’ve tried to round up my favourites of the year so far; specifically releases from January until the end of June (apologies if any have slipped through the net). As usual with these halftime reports, I’ve listed them in alphabetical order rather than trying any ranking business. Also I thought it best not to embed music and video, so that the page would load without too much pain.

Any additions/omissions/suggestions as ever welcome, though please don’t make me write a personal defence of why Father John Misty isn’t in here. Just to reiterate: this is very much my personal choices, and in no way representative of the Uncut writers in general. Thanks!