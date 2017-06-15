The Best Albums Of 2017: Halftime Report

60 personal favourites from the first six months of 2017
OK I’ve tried to round up my favourites of the year so far; specifically releases from January until the end of June (apologies if any have slipped through the net). As usual with these halftime reports, I’ve listed them in alphabetical order rather than trying any ranking business. Also I thought it best not to embed music and video, so that the page would load without too much pain.
Any additions/omissions/suggestions as ever welcome, though please don’t make me write a personal defence of why Father John Misty isn’t in here. Just to reiterate: this is very much my personal choices, and in no way representative of the Uncut writers in general. Thanks!
- Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society – Simultonality (tak:til/Glitterbeat/Eremite)
- Sam Amidon – The Following Mountain (Nonesuch)
- Anjou – Epithymia (Kranky)
- Arbouretum – Song Of The Rose (Thrill Jockey)
- Bargou 08 – Targ (Glitterbeat)
- William Basinski – A Shadow In Time (Temporary Residence)
- Blanck Mass – World Eater (Sacred Bones)
- Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Best Troubador (Domino)
- Brokeback – Illinois River Valley Blues (Thrill Jockey)
- The Cairo Gang – Untouchable (God?/Drag City)
- Michael Chapman – 50 (Paradise Of Bachelors)
- Como Mamas – Move Upstairs (Daptone)
- The Deslondes – Hurry Home (New West)
- Mark Eitzel – Hey Mr Ferryman (Décor)
- Elkhorn – The Black River (Debacle)
- James Elkington – Wintres Woma (Paradise Of Bachelors)
- Endless Boogie – Vibe Killer (No Quarter)
- Brian Eno – Reflection (Warp)
- Feist – Pleasure (Polydor)
- Feral Ohms – Feral Ohms (Silver Current)
- Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up (Nonesuch)
- Floating Points – Reflections – Mojave Desert (Pluto)
- Jake Xerxes Fussell – What In The Natural World (Paradise Of Bachelors)
- Ron Gallo – Heavy Meta (New West)
- Gas – Narkopop (Kompakt)
- Rhiannon Giddens – Freedom Highway (Nonesuch)
- Aldous Harding – Party (4AD)
- Julia Holter – In The Same Room (Domino)
- Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Navigator (ATO)
- Ifriqiyya Electrique – Rûwâhîne’ (Glitterbeat)
- Matt Jencik – Weird Times (Hands In The Dark)
- Jlin – Black Origami (Planet Mu)
- Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (Top Dawg)
- Bill MacKay – Esker (Drag City)
- Man Forever – Play What They Want (Thrill Jockey)
- Laura Marling – Semper Femina (More Alarming/Kobalt)
- El Michels Affair – Return To The 37th Chamber (Big Crown)
- Mind Over Mirrors – Undying Color (Paradise of Bachelors)
- Thurston Moore – Rock’n’Roll Consciousness (Caroline)
- Kevin Morby – City Music (Dead Oceans)
- The Necks – Unfold (Ideologic Organ/Editions Mego)
- On Fillmore – Happiness Of Living (Northern Spy)
- Anthony Pasquarosa With John Moloney – My Pharaoh, My King (Feeding Tube)
- Peacers – Introducing The Crimsmen (Drag City)
- Alasdair Roberts – Pangs (Drag City)
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – The French Press (Sub Pop)
- Seabuckthorn – Turns (Lost Tribe Sound)
- Ty Segall – Ty Segall (Drag City)
- Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley (No Quarter)
- Six Organs Of Admittance – Burning The Threshold (Drag City)
- Tamikrest – Kidal (Glitterbeat)
- Thundercat – Drunk (Brainfeeder)
- Tinariwen – Elwan (Anti-)
- Rick Tomlinson – Phases Of Daylight (Voix)
- Träd, Gräs Och Stenar – Tack För Kaffet (Thanks For The Coffee) (Subliminal Sounds)
- Jeff Tweedy – Together At Last (dBpm)
- Various Artists – The Hired Hands: A Tribute To Bruce Langhorne (Scissor Tail/Bandcamp)
- Wet Tuna – Live At The Root Cellar 1/19/17 Electric Set (Bandcamp)
- Wooden Wand – Clipper Ship (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Woods – Love Is Love (Woodsist)