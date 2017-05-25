The 20th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week’s top 25 listening choices from Uncut

Swiftly this morning, as I’m meant to be writing about this expanded version of the Screaming Trees’ Dust. Slightly annoying list insofar as I can’t find any links to play you a bunch of the most interesting new things here: a reissue of a Portuguese minimalist record from the ‘80s by Pep Llopis; Bill Orcutt’s new electric solo album of Derek Bailey-ish skronk; Man Forever (especially the Yo La Tengo and Laurie Anderson collabs).

I have, though, found a taster of the beautiful valedictory album from Träd, Gräs Och Stenar, which hits a sweet spot roughly situated between latterday Crazy Horse (think “Drifting Back”) and late ‘60s Dead. And also this Jlin album, which has got a lot of critics more innovation-oriented than me very excited, is good and has this surprising hook-up with William Basinski on it.

Going into the attic now to try and find my Screaming Trees interview at Lollapalooza in 1996. Wish me luck…

1 Screaming Trees – Dust: Expanded Edition (Cherry Red)

2 Pep Llopis – Poiemusia La Nau Dels Argonautes (Freedom To Spend/RVNG INTL)

3 Nomade Orquestra – Entremundos (Far Out)

4 Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Leonard/Carolyn (Domino)

5 Bill Orcutt – Bill Orcutt (Palilalia)

6 Al Green – I’m Still In Love With You (Hi)

7 Melvin Van Peebles – Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (Stax)

8 The War On Drugs – Thinking Of A Place (Atlantic)

9 Floating Points – Reflections – Mojave Desert (Pluto)

10 Everything Is Recorded – Close But Not Quite (XL)

11 Michael Mayer – DJ Kicks (!K7)

12 Man Forever – Play What They Want (Thrill Jockey)

13 Mark Fosson – Solo Guitar (Drag City)

14 Chris Robinson Brotherhood – Barefoot In The Head (Silver Arrow)

15 Jlin – Black Origami (Planet Mu)

16 Träd, Gräs Och Stenar – Tack För Kaffet (So Long) (Subliminal Sounds)

17 Ben Lukas Boysen – Nocturne 4 (Tim Hecker Remix) (Erased Tapes)

18 Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires – Youth Detention (Don Giovanni)

19 James Elkington – Wintres Woma (Paradise Of Bachelors)

20 The Grateful Dead – Cornell 5/8/77(Rhino)

21 Wet Tuna – Live At The Root Cellar 1​/​19​/​17 Electric Set (Bandcamp)

22 Broken Social Scene – Hug Of Thunder (City Slang)

23 Dauwd – Theory Of Colours (Technicolour/Ninja Tune)

24 Reggie Young – Forever Young (Ace)

25 Junie – The Complete Westbound Recordings 1973-1976 (Westbound)