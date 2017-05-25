The 20th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Swiftly this morning, as I’m meant to be writing about this expanded version of the Screaming Trees’ Dust. Slightly annoying list insofar as I can’t find any links to play you a bunch of the most interesting new things here: a reissue of a Portuguese minimalist record from the ‘80s by Pep Llopis; Bill Orcutt’s new electric solo album of Derek Bailey-ish skronk; Man Forever (especially the Yo La Tengo and Laurie Anderson collabs).

I have, though, found a taster of the beautiful valedictory album from Träd, Gräs Och Stenar, which hits a sweet spot roughly situated between latterday Crazy Horse (think “Drifting Back”) and late ‘60s Dead. And also this Jlin album, which has got a lot of critics more innovation-oriented than me very excited, is good and has this surprising hook-up with William Basinski on it.

Going into the attic now to try and find my Screaming Trees interview at Lollapalooza in 1996. Wish me luck…

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Screaming Trees – Dust: Expanded Edition (Cherry Red)

2 Pep Llopis – Poiemusia La Nau Dels Argonautes (Freedom To Spend/RVNG INTL)

3 Nomade Orquestra – Entremundos (Far Out)

4 Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Leonard/Carolyn (Domino)

5 Bill Orcutt – Bill Orcutt (Palilalia)

6 Al Green – I’m Still In Love With You (Hi)

7 Melvin Van Peebles – Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (Stax)

8 The War On Drugs – Thinking Of A Place (Atlantic)

9 Floating Points – Reflections – Mojave Desert (Pluto)

10 Everything Is Recorded – Close But Not Quite (XL)

11 Michael Mayer – DJ Kicks (!K7)

12 Man Forever – Play What They Want (Thrill Jockey)

13 Mark Fosson – Solo Guitar (Drag City)

14 Chris Robinson Brotherhood – Barefoot In The Head (Silver Arrow)

15 Jlin – Black Origami (Planet Mu)

16  Träd, Gräs Och Stenar – Tack För Kaffet (So Long) (Subliminal Sounds)

17 Ben Lukas Boysen – Nocturne 4 (Tim Hecker Remix) (Erased Tapes)

18 Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires – Youth Detention (Don Giovanni)

19 James Elkington – Wintres Woma (Paradise Of Bachelors)

20 The Grateful Dead – Cornell 5/8/77(Rhino)

21 Wet Tuna – Live At The Root Cellar 1​/​19​/​17 Electric Set (Bandcamp)

22 Broken Social Scene – Hug Of Thunder (City Slang)

23 Dauwd – Theory Of Colours (Technicolour/Ninja Tune)

24 Reggie Young – Forever Young (Ace)

25 Junie – The Complete Westbound Recordings 1973-1976 (Westbound)

 

 