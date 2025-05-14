This autumn, The Lemonheads will release Love Chant – their first album of original material in almost two decades.

As a taster for the album, they’ve today released a video for the song “Deep End”, which features Evan Dando’s old Massachusetts muckers Juliana Hatfield and J Mascis. Watch it below:

“Deep End” was co-written with Dando’s long-time writing partner Tom Morgan of Smudge. It will be released on limited-edition 12″ (500 copies only) by Fire Records on June 13, backed with a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Sad Cinderella” that finds Dando duetting with Erin Rae. Pre-order here.

The Lemonheads have also today announced an extensive UK and European tour. See the full list of dates below and buy tickets here:



14 Aug: Roadmender, Northampton, UK

15 Aug: Rock N’Roll Circus, Norwich, UK

16 Aug: O2 Ritz , Manchester, UK

17 Aug: Garage, Glasgow, UK

19 Aug: Limelight, Belfast, Ireland

20 Aug: Dolans Warehouse, Limerick, Ireland

21 Aug: Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

23 Aug: Bank Lane , Waterford, Ireland

24 Aug: Academy, Dublin, Ireland

26 Aug: Foundry, Sheffield, UK

27 Aug: Electric Ballroom, London, UK

29 Aug: Debaser Strand, Stockholm, Sweden

30 Aug: John Dee, Oslo, Norway

01 Sep: Byscenen, Trondheim, Norway

04 Sep: Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark

05 Sep: Molotow Club, Hamburg, Germany

08 Sep: Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

09 Sep: Luxor, Cologne, Germany

11 Sep: Frannz Club, Berlin, Germany

12 Sep: Proxima, Warsaw, Poland

16 Sep: Vintage Industrial Bar, Zagreb, Croatia

23 Sep: Sala Wagon, Madrid, Spain

24 Sep: LAV2, Lisbon, Portugal

26 Sep: Apolo 2, Barcelona, Spain

27 Sep: Visor Festival, Valencia, Spain