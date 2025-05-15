Bruce Springsteen has spoken recently about the responsibility of the artist in a turbulent world and he wastes no time putting those words into action tonight. He opens with an extraordinary monologue in which he calls on “the righteous spirit of art, of music, of rock ’n’ roll in dangerous times”, rails against how the country that he loves has fallen into “the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration” and concludes by asking “all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!” Then the 18-piece E Street Band hurtle into the title track of this two-year tour, now on its final leg, with a righteously impassioned “Land Of Hope And Dreams”.

Springsteen, a stadium veteran of over 40 years, rarely plays indoor venues in Europe now, but the relative intimacy of the first of three nights at this 23,500 seater allows an unusually closer quarters view of a performer on a mission, delivering what must surely be the most politically-charged show of his career. As he stands just feet from the front rows, video screens show the singer’s face furrow with concentration as he delivers every line with passion, precision and often venom. Springsteen is 75 years old now. His hair is greyer and wirier. He no longer plays guitar on his back or does knee slides across the stage like he did in his youth, but he’s still more than capable of helming a powerhouse two and a half hour show which never once loses fire, brimstone or focus. The main members of the E Street Band are now in their 70s too, but with saxophonist Jake Clemons replacing his late, legendary uncle Clarence, they roar away as inimitably as ever.

The song choices reflect Springsteen’s prevailing mood and theme. Delivered with barely a pause for each “wun-two-three-fah!” between them, the likes of “Death To My Hometown”, “Youngstown” and “Darkness On The Edge Of Town” are songs about ordinary lives or livelihoods crushed by situations beyond their control. Springsteen pointedly dedicates 2020’s “Rainmaker” – receiving its live debut – to “our dear leader”. It’s the story of Charles Hatfield, an early 20th century sewing machine salesman who claimed to be able to produce rain but who was exposed as a conman. Springsteen never once mentions Donald Trump by name, but during an acoustic “House Of A Thousand Guitars” the line “The criminal clown has stolen the throne/He steals what he can never own” triggers spontaneous cheering.

The singer previews a gospel-tinged “My City Of Ruins” with another angry monologue about the “weird, strange and dangerous shit going on in America”, detailing events from the “rolling back of historic civil rights legislation” to “siding with dictators”. However, he urges “we’ll survive this moment” as the show’s life-affirming second half gradually becomes a hope-filled celebration of the power of music to protest and inspire.

Although a rousing “Hungry Heart” appears early on, the floodgates open with “Because The Night“, an epic singalong “Badlands” and a furiously rejuvenated “Born In The USA”, which sees gravel creep into Springsteen’s vocals as he roars the chorus with the crowd. “Dancing In The Dark” is pure gleeful pop and “Born To Run” sounds so enormous one fears the roof will blow off and it won’t be an indoor venue any more. By now, the house lights are up, guitarist Nils Lofgren is spinning round during solos, the audience’s hands are in the air and Springsteen is down in the crowd for “the bit that really matters”.

By the end, for a closing cover of Bob Dylan’s rallying cry “Chimes Of Freedom”, he looks emotionally and physically drained, but euphoric. The message of this incredible show is that however bad things may seem people have the power. As Springsteen puts it, “I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said: ‘In this world there’s isn’t as much humanity as people would like, but there’s enough.’ Let’s pray.” Amen.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played:

Land Of Hope And Dreams

Death To My Hometown

Lonesome Day

My Love Will Not Let You Down

Rainmaker

Darkness On The Edge Of Town

The Promised Land

Hungry Heart

My Hometown

Youngstown

Murder Inc.

Long Walk Home

House Of A Thousand Guitars

My City Of Ruins

Letter To You

Because The Night

Human Touch

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Born In The U.S.A.

Born To Run

Bobby Jean

Dancing In The Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Chimes Of Freedom