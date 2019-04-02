The 12th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Hot off the Uncut office stereo!

It’s a busy week for us – I’m meant to be writing a feature at the moment – so please excuse me if I keep this short and sweet. Lots of new stuff here – Lisa Hannigan, Adia Victoria, Jane Weaver, Sky Ferreira among them. There’s a couple of things we’ve been playing here I’m dying to post, but alas we’re under strict embargo: hopefully, I’ll be able to share them with you in the next couple of weeks. Anyway, enough teasing – dig in.

1.

LISA HANNIGAN & S T A R G A Z E

“Bookmark”

(PIAS)

2.

ADIA VICTORIA

“Different Kind Of Love”

(Canvasback Music)

3.

JANE WEAVER

“Slow Motion (Loops Variation)”

(Fire)

4.

CROOKED WEATHER

“Easy”

(Via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://crookedweather.bandcamp.com/track/easy">Easy by Crooked Weather</a>

5.

SKY FERREIRA

“Downhill Lullaby”

(UMG)

6.

DRUGDEALER

“Honey” [feat. Weyes Blood]

(Mexican Summer)

7.

NICOLE ATKINS & JIM SCLAVUNOS

“A Man Like Me”

(Redeemer Records)

8.

SAD PLANETS

“Not Of This World”

(Tee Pee Records)

9.

SPENCER TWEEDY

“Everyday Apostles”

(Via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://spencertweedy.bandcamp.com/album/sleep-is-my-god">Sleep Is My God by Spencer Tweedy</a>

10.

CATE LE BON

“Daylight Matters”

(Mexican Summer)

11.

MODEST MOUSE

“Poison The Well”

(Epic)

12.

DANIEL PIORO

“Dust Pt. 1” [feat. Valgeir Sigurðsson]

(Bedroom Community)

