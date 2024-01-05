The Waterboys announce expanded reissue of This Is The Sea

The Waterboys’ Mike Scott has revealed details of a 6CD box set entitled 1985, telling the story of how the band made their classic album This Is The Sea.

Its 95 tracks include 64 previously unreleased home cuts, early demos, alternate versions, outtakes, concert recordings and TV/radio sessions, along with the remastered version of the final This Is The Sea itself.

The CD box set includes a 220-page book containing a first-hand account of the creation of the album with previously unseen photographs, songwriting pages and lyrics.

1985 will also be released digitally, alongside a clear vinyl LP reissue of This Is The Sea. Pre-orders here.

CDs 1-5 chart the development of This Is The Sea. CD1 is the year leading up, CD2 the piano demos at the start of the sessions, CD3 + CD4 the full band recording sessions. CD5 the last sessions and what happened afterwards. https://t.co/D0UEjJd3qehttps://t.co/uVb0w3FZWi pic.twitter.com/GVIpSrd6TU — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) January 4, 2024