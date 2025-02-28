About 10 years ago, we at Uncut started a collaboration with our friends at NME to release a series of magazines which would revisit the archives of New Musical Express and Melody Maker and present an unrivalled archive trip through rock’s golden years.

Times have changed, but the quality of the friendship (and the publications) remain very much the same, so we’ve agreed to re-issue the series, in a limited number, for anyone who missed them the first time around.

The first couple of these issues are available from our shop now. In 1965, you’ll find The Beatles on top of the world, but still up for a chat. There’s a visit to John Coltrane’s hotel room for a rare interview and to observe a pre-festival warm-up. There are hit singles reviewed by hit artists – and the Tamla crew arrive in the UK. More? How about the Byrds, Marianne Faithfull, The Kinks and The Walker Brothers!

In 1966 our cover star Bob Dylan’s back in the UK again, on a mission to electrify and bamboozle. We retreat into the studio with The Beatles, meet Eric Clapton’s new band Cream, and watch the Who in action: “It looked like Attila The Hun had ridden through…” The Stones, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder and Ravi Shankar all get a look in, too.

You can get into the swing of it all here and here.