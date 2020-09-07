Subscribe
Reviews Album

Roy Ayers – Jazz Is Dead 002

Revered and much-sampled vibraphonist’s first album in 16 years

7
John Lewis

Trending Now

FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Yo La Tengo: “Success gave us the courage to be weirder”

Originally published in Uncut's Take 189 Long seen as perhaps the quintessential American indie band, this unassuming Hoboken, New Jersey...
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

The Rolling Stones: “We started to feel the pressure”

The current issue of Uncut ladles out a tasty serving of Goats Head Soup
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Patti Smith: “I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done”

She discusses her past, present and future in a new Uncut interview
Read more

Roy Ayers is one of those musicians who falls between the worlds of jazz and R&B, which means that it has often been easy for jazz critics to ignore him. The late Richard Cook, in his usually reliable Jazz Encyclopedia, sniffily dismisses him as “a supreme example of a minor talent which has succeeded far beyond its relatively modest means”. He was never as flamboyant or inventive a vibes player as, say, Lionel Hampton or Gary Burton – his skill was as a bandleader and a populariser, someone who was able to move into R&B more comfortably than most of his jazz peers.

Quite a few jazz men of his vintage got on board with funk, but Ayers was one of the few who could ride the changes as funk mutated into disco. It means his canon has a timeless quality: he has become one of the most sampled artists on earth, his music chiming with generations of hip-hop fans; a perpetual hero to every generation who rediscovers jazz – from Guru’s Jazzmatazz to 4Hero, from Ronny Jordan to Tyler The Creator.

Although he started in bebop, Ayers’ most famous albums in the 1970s saw him working closely with R&B sessionmen like Edwin Birdsong, Philip Woo or Harry Whitaker. This latest project, recorded with A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad and composer and arranger Adrian Younge, fits neatly into this tradition. Both busy artists in their own light, Muhammad and Younge have worked together for a while, most notably on the soundtrack to Marvel’s TV series Luke Cage, as well as making cinematic soul as a duo called The Midnight Hour. Younge’s epic, orchestral settings for the likes of Jay-Z, the Wu-Tang Clan, Kendrick Lamar and Talib Kweli have become a highlight of hip-hop over the last decade, and his blaxploitation soundtracks such as Black Dynamite show him to be a master of pastiche.

Advertisement

This album is part of the Jazz Is Dead series, in which Younge and Muhammad team up with many of their 1970s heroes – including saxophonist Gary Bartz, pianist Doug Carn, flautist Brian Jackson, along with Brazilians João Donato, Marcos Valle and Azymuth. In recent years, all of these veterans have taken part in an LA concert series, Arts Don’t Sleep, after which they decamped to Younge’s Linear Labs studio to turn jams and new ideas into brand new grooves. You get the impression that Younge and Muhammad (keyboards and bass guitars) are trying to recreate snippets of beloved ’70s jazz-funk records by these artists – back-engineering the kind of rarity that would be sampled by an enterprising hip-hop DJ. There is lots of riffing over simple chords played on a Fender Rhodes, wiry and hypnotic bass guitar lines, and some monophonic analogue synth sounds. As well as a chorus of female singers (including co-writers Elgin Clark and Anitra Castleberry), there are a few solos played by trombonist Phil Ranelin and tenor saxophonist Wendell Harrison (both key figures from the early-’70s Detroit label Tribe Records).

A lot of the tracks reference Roy Ayers’ most revered singles. The opening track, “Synchronize Vibration”, shares the same tempo, ambiguous chords, heavenly strings, soaring Mellotron and summery lyrics as “Everybody Loves The Sunshine”. “Sunflower” is a midtempo, one-chord jam that resembles Ayers’ 1976 hit “Searching”; the final track “African Sounds” is a deliberate nod to his Afrocentric anthems like “Red Black & Green”, “Pretty Brown Skin” or “Africa, Center Of The World”.

This is an all-American band, but there are nods to the rhythmic sophistication coming out of London’s jazz scene. Drummer Greg Paul has worked closely with Brit-jazzer Kamaal Williams, aka Henry Wu, and flits between funk, Caribbean and West African patterns with ease. On “Soulful And Unique” you hear him “slugging” like a slightly wonky J Dilla sample; on “Gravity” he goes into a polyrhythmic Afrobeat pattern typical of Ayers’ old pals Fela Kuti and Tony Allen.

Ayers himself, in his 80th year when this was recorded in February 2019, takes a back seat, happy to provide colour and texture. On “Solace”, one of the faster grooves, based around a single chord groove and an urgent punk-funk bassline, Ayers’ vibes have a calming quality, as if altering the boundaries of time and space. It’s the sound of soul music melting under a hot summer sun – an eternal quality of his best music.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.