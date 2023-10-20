Various Artists

Imaginational Anthem Vol. XII : I Thought I Told You – A Yorkshire Tribute To Michael Chapman

Tompkins Square

Two years after Michael Chapman’s death at the age of 80, fellow guitarist Henry Parker has curated a fitting send-off, inviting artists from Chapman’s home patch of Yorkshire to explore his prolific back catalogue. Parker himself stays relatively faithful to the melodic acoustic folk of 1970’s “In The Valley”, though the cosmically inclined Bobby Lee brings Afro-percussive vibes to the droll “Heat Index” and enigmatic duo Hawthonn deconstruct “Kodak Ghosts” into a misty ambient piece that feels more like a séance. Katie Spencer, who supported Chapman at his final show, excels on the perfectly weighted “You Say”. The maestro would surely approve.

Hear Henry Parker’s “In The Valley” below:

<a href="https://tompkinssquare.bandcamp.com/album/imaginational-anthem-vol-xii-i-thought-i-told-you-a-yorkshire-tribute-to-michael-chapman">Imaginational Anthem vol. XII : I Thought I Told You – A Yorkshire Tribute to Michael Chapman by Henry Parker</a>