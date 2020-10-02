Subscribe
Reviews Film

Ronnie’s

Behind the doors of the legendary jazz spot

9
Richard Williams
Credit: Chris King Archive

Trending Now

AlbumMichael Bonner - 0

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Robin Pecknold's tide-like ruminations on ageing, loss and uncertain times
Read more
FeaturesPeter Watts - 0

PJ Harvey: “She’s an auteur… she knows what she wants”

The making of To Bring You My Love explored in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

William Tyler, New Order, Todd Rundgren, Gwenifer Raymond and much more
Read more

The first voice you hear in Oliver Murray’s exemplary documentary about Ronnie Scott’s jazz club is that of a man called Simon Cooke, welcoming the patrons at the start of an evening in Soho. As gigs go, Cooke’s is one of the toughest. He is not a tenor saxophonist who has played alongside some of the great figures of the music’s history. He is not a superb stand-up comic, steeped in the deadpan wit of the old Jewish East End. He did not struggle for decades to found the club and keep it going in an often hostile climate. But it is his job to keep it going now.

The film is not about Cooke, the club’s current manager, or its owners, the theatre impresario Sally Greene and the entrepreneur Michael Watt, who bought it in 2005, when it was on the brink, not for the first time, of closing its doors. It is about the extraordinary man whose name says “jazz club” as clearly as Chipperfield’s says “circus”, Smirnoff says “vodka” or Lloyd’s says “bank”.

As a youth in the 1940s, Scott followed his father’s example and became a dance-band saxophonist. He and his young contemporaries soon fell in love with the revolutionary sounds of bebop, and worked in the bands on ocean liners in order to get to New York and hear Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie at first hand. After 10 years of playing in bands together, he and a fellow saxophonist, Pete King, decide to provide young musicians with a place to play and opened their first club in a Chinatown basement. After fighting a battle with the Musicians’ Union, which had been keeping Americans off British stages, they were able to present the likes of Sonny Rollins, Roland Kirk and Dexter Gordon. In 1965 they moved to bigger premises in Frith Street, where the attractions over the past 55 years have included Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Oscar Peterson, Buddy Rich, Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker and Sarah Vaughan, all of whom appear in clips.

Advertisement

Scott was the frontman while the long-suffering King took care of the business. Their close relationship survived all kinds of vicissitudes, including Ronnie’s tendency to gamble away the takings. Archive interviews with the pair are interleaved with other voices, including two of Ronnie’s partners and his daughter. Together with the testimony of Quincy Jones, Mel Brooks and others, they help Murray to develop a subtle portrait of a complicated man who, unknown to the club’s patrons and most of his friends and fellow musicians, suffered from acute depression for much of his life.

Thanks to judicious use of historical footage and a sensitive score by Alex Heffes, Murray has made a film worthy of its subject. It also does much to explain why, having weathered storms both before and after Scott’s death in 1996, the club was prospering as never before when the great lockdown of 2020 came, and will no doubt do so again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.