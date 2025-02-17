Onstage at the 40 Watt club, Patterson Hood regales hundreds of Heathens with a story about moving to Athens, Georgia, on April Fool’s Day in 1994. As he tells it, he arrived in town and walked directly to this very club, which was already renowned as one of the best rock venues in the South. Cracker and Counting Crows were playing a double bill, and while he didn’t have money to buy a ticket, the doorman let him sneak past. It’s a fond memory of a formative experience, and the fact that he’s recounting it onstage at the 40 Watt is not lost on him.

It’s the second night of HeAthens Homecoming, the Drive-By Truckers’ annual four-night stand in what they still consider their hometown. It’s a tradition that stretches back to the band’s early days, just before they released Southern Rock Opera in 2001, when they were touring nonstop. “The 40 Watt,” says Patterson, “gave us a place to come home to.” Over the years, the event has grown into a grassroots music festival drawing fans from all over the world. Heathens, as they are called, invade Athens for a week, roosting at bars like Little Kings, digging through crates at Wuxtry Records, grabbing breakfast at Mama’s Boy, and convening for a memorabilia auction benefitting a local music nonprofit called Nuçi’s Space. They crowd into Flicker Bar for a poetry reading on Wednesday, a set by the New Orleans band Loose Cattle on Thursday, and a showcase for bassist Matt Patten’s label Dial Back Sound on Friday. Every night around 6:00, the most dedicated of the Heathens line up outside the 40 Watt to grab a coveted spot at the rail.

This year is special. It’s the 25th Homecoming in 26 years (they skipped a year during the pandemic), and the first night at the 40 Watt is the last official stop on the band’s Southern Rock Opera tour. They’ve been playing the album more or less in its entirety throughout 2024, and they sound confident, well-rehearsed, and focused — all rarities for a band that hardly ever uses a setlist and very seldom practices. That means the second night is the first real Truckers show they’ve played in nine months, and they seem to relish the opportunity to choose songs off the cuff, go wherever the spirit takes them, and raise some hell along the way. They deliver a version of “Self Destructive Zones” that sounds like it might self-destruct at any moment, and Mike Cooley debuts a new arrangement of his redneck crime monologue “Cottonseed” (which the band haven’t played live in a decade).

The third night is a fan’s set, full of deep cuts and one-off experiments. With local singer-songwriter Schaeffer Llana joining them onstage, they attempt to play “Wilder Days”, a cut from 2022’s Welcome To Club XIII, although Patterson flubs a few lines and cautions the crowd that the song might be beyond him. Yet, the Truckers are at their best when they’re at their rawest, when they’re barely keeping everything between the ditches. So what might have been a disaster instead becomes a bit of Homecoming lore: a moment fans will talk about next year.

Four songs into their set on the fourth and final night, The Truckers play “Grand Canyon”, a rousing showstopper they typically reserve for much later in the show. It felt like they were throwing down a gauntlet, daring themselves to make every subsequent song sound like part of the same three-hour encore. And for the most part, that’s exactly what they do. They run through old favorites at a fevered pitch, accruing more and more musicians with each song. By the time they close with a medley of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World” and The Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died”, they are ten people onstage, including producer David Barbe and two of his sons. It’s a beloved Homecoming tradition: a lot of folks wailing on guitars and creating a beautiful racket.

These four nights showed off four different versions of The Drive-By Truckers: the professionals running through a beloved album, the perpetual teenagers still geeking out about playing in a band, the rock-and-roll lifers deciding what to do next, and the true believers preaching the gospel to their flock of faithful Heathens. Homecoming has its own traditions, its own customs, even its own culture, but the band always seem to find ways to make it seem new.

SETLISTS

Wednesday, February 12

Days Of Graduation

Ronnie And Neil

72 (This Highway’s Mean)

Dead, Drunk, And Naked

Guitar Man Upstairs

Birmingham

Ramon Casiano

The Three Great Alabama Icons

The Southern Thing

Surrender Under Protest

Wallace

Made Up English Oceans

Plastic Flowers On The Highway

Primer Coat

Buttholeville

Zip City

Let There Be Rock

Every Single Storied Flameout

Road Cases

Women Without Whiskey

Life In The Factory

Shut Up And Get On The Plane

Greenville To Baton Rouge

Angels And Fuselage

Keep On Smilin’

Rockin’ In The Free World

Thursday, February 13

Lookout Mountain

Uncle Frank

Goode’s Field Road

Where The Devil Don’t Stay

Tornadoes

Self Destructive Zones

The Driver

Slow Ride Argument

The Deeper In

Panties In Your Purse

Sink Hole

A Ghost To Most

Heroin Again

Cottonseed

My Sweet Annette

Marry Me

Hell No, I Ain’t Happy

Gravity’s Gone

Play It All Night Long

Maria’s Awful Disclosures

Too Much Sex (Too Little Jesus)

3 Dimes Down

Grand Canyon

Friday, February 14

Feb 14

Ramon Casiano

After The Scene Dies

Shit Shots Count

The Night G.G. Allin Came To Town

One Of These Days

Drag The Lake Charlie

3 Dimes Down

Why Henry Drinks

Birthday Boy

The Righteous Path

Love Like This

Wednesday

Guitar Man Upstairs

The Driver

Cottonseed

Wilder Days

Maria’s Awful Disclosures

Do It Yourself

When The Pin Hits The Shell

Everybody Needs Love

Marry Me

Buttholeville

Zip City

A World Of Hurt

Shut Up And Get On The Plane

Greenville To Baton Rouge

Angels And Fuselage

Saturday, February 15

Carl Perkins’ Cadillac

The Living Bubba

3 Dimes Down

Grand Canyon

Where The Devil Don’t Stay

Steve McQueen

Self Destructive Zones

Adam Raised a Cain

Slow Ride Argument

Troglodyte (Cave Man)

Cottonseed

The Buford Stick

Shit Shots Count

Hell No, I Ain’t Happy

A Ghost to Most

Let There Be Rock

Every Single Storied Flameout

I’m Eighteen

Zip City

Mercy Buckets

18 Wheels of Love

Gravity’s Gone

Lookout Mountain

Women Without Whiskey

The Company I Keep

Shut Up And Get On The Plane

Rockin’ In The Free World

People Who Died