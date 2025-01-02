CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Every print copy of this issue comes with a free 15-track CD featuring brand new music from The Weather Station, The Delines, Richard Dawson, Sunny War and more. Meanwhile, inside the magazine…

THE BAND: 50 years on from the release of The Basement Tapes, Uncut invites compatriots, aficionados and heads – including JASON ISBELL, RICHARD THOMPSON, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, ELVIS COSTELLO, VAN MORRISON, MARGO PRICE, STURGILL SIMPSON – to celebrate the 30 greatest songs of ROBBIE ROBERTSON, RICK DANKO, GARTH HUDSON, RICHARD MANUEL and LEVON HELM.

THE VERVE: Before Urban Hymns briefly made them the biggest band in Britain, THE VERVE summoned some of the most rapturous rock music of the ’90s, fuelled by a prodigious diet of booze, drugs, Rosicrucianism, home-delivered lasagne and lashings of self-belief. Luckily, they lived to tell the tale: “We wanted that rock’n’roll life. It was all that mattered.”

SHARON VAN ETTEN: With her new band THE ATTACHMENT THEORY set to make their debut, SHARON VAN ETTEN reveals how she found fresh inspiration in collaboration. “How can I keep doing what I’ve been doing, but try new things?”

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT: From hippie communal living to sold-out arena tours via heavy licks and eldritch mythologies, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT were one of ‘70s rock’s biggest – and strangest – bands. “We had no concept of being commercial…”

ASWAD: Championed by Bob Marley and lauded by early punk audiences, ASWAD were UK roots reggae pioneers, battling prejudice to share their message of anti-racism, Rastafarianism and community. “We wanted to fight for what we believed was right.”

NADIA REID: After a rollercoaster decade, the stars finally seem to have aligned for New Zealand singer songwriter NADIA REID as she prepares to release her fourth album, Enter Now Brightness. “The whole thing’s been mad.”

THE MOODY BLUES: LSD with Timothy Leary, trips to Disneyland and a Vietnam-inspired hit single. Behold, the lost heroes of psychedelia!

SEAN O’HAGAN: Career highlights from MICRODISNEY to THE HIGH LLAMAS via STEREOLAB and (almost) THE BEACH BOYS.

GARY KEMP: The Spandau Ballet songwriter turned Saucerful Of Secrets frontman talks Soho, Black Midi, Ronnie Kray and kilts…

EDDIE CHACON: The second-chance soulman on the records that bring him pleasure, joy and happiness: “I learned that imperfections can be beautiful”

REVIEWED: New albums by Chris Eckman, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Yazz Ahmed, The Delines, Songhoy Blues, Jim Gedhi; archive releases by Lotti Golden, Doug Sahm & The Sir Douglas Quintet, Television Personalities and Brides Of Funkenstein; Mark Lanegan birthday tribute and The Necks live; James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic on the big screen and the Yardbirds on the small screen

PLUS: Paul McCartney gets back; The Chills; Keith Richards unseen; Candi Staton; Echolalia; farewell Andy Paley and Leah Kunkel and introducing Greg Mendez

