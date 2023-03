Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Yardbirds, the British band who gave rise to Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page. From rave-ups at the Marquee, via psychedelic sonics, all the way to Led Zeppelin. “Pop group are you? Why you got to wear your hair long?”

