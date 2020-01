Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a duo – we present the latest Ultimate Music Guide: Simon & Garfunkel. As ever the mag is a close harmony of insightful new writing and entertaining archive reads. Every album is reviewed in depth, and there’s the lowdown on the singles, the collaborations and the films too.

Order your copy here.