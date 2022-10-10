Roxy Music – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

As the band reform for a 50th-anniversary celebration, the deluxe – well, what else? – Ultimate Music Guide to Roxy Music. The full story, from “inspired amateurism” to smooth sophistication – and the occasional stylish reformation. Also, an exclusive new interview with the band on the road and Bryan Ferry’s own guide to their classic studio albums. “Well I’m here looking through an old picture frame / Just waiting for the perfect view…”

Buy a copy of the magazine here. Missed one in the series? Bundles are available at the same location…