Evan Dando has confirmed that the new Lemonheads album Love Chant will be released by Fire Records on October 24. Hear new single “In The Margin” below:

Love Chant (pre-order here) was recorded in Brazil by Apollo Nove and features guest appearances from J Mascis, Juliana Hatfield, Erin Rae, John Strohm of the Blake Babies and Nick Saloman of The Bevis Frond. Other songs were co-written with Adam Green of The Moldy Peaches and Dando’s long-time collaborator Tom Morgan.

It will be released to coincide with Dando’s memoir, Rumours Of My Demise, which is published by Faber on November 6.

The Lemonheads tour the UK and Europe throughout August and September, see the full list of dates on the poster below: