Uncut – October 2020

The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Gillian Welch, Peter Green, Black Sabbath, Richard & Linda Thompson, Bright Eyes, Bill Callahan, The Cramps and Sun Ra all feature in the new Uncut, dated October 2020 and in UK shops from August 13 or available to buy online now. As always, the issue comes with a free CD – this time comprising 15 tracks of the best new music that Drag City has to offer.

THE ROLLING STONES: In brand new interviews, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and more talk Goats Head Soup! They recall heading to Kingston, Jamaica, to record the record, and remember “dogs and weirdness”, altered time zones, Jimmy Page and a lot of guitars… “It was always great fun,” says Richards, “but the pace of things…”

OUR FREE CD! DRAG CITY: 15 fantastic tracks from the legendary Chicago label, including cuts from Bill Callahan, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Ty Segall, Jackie Lynn, Six Organs Of Admittance, No Age, Alasdair Roberts, Tim Presley’s White Fence and more.

Inside the issue, you'll find:

PATTI SMITH: Looking back over her remarkable career, Smith tells us about deceased French poets, early encounters with Bob Dylan, fears for environmental catastrophe and her love for Billie Eilish. “I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done…”

GILLIAN WELCH: As she releases a new covers album with David Rawlings, Welch tells us about recording other people’s songs, her wrecked studio and Nashville’s “double whammy” of a tornado and coronavirus: “It’s been like living in a war zone.”

PETER GREEN: Former bandmates Christine McVie and Jeremy Spencer pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s original guitar genius: “Peter was such an important figure…”

BLACK SABBATH: The making of “Paranoid”

RICHARD & LINDA THOMPSON: The pair take us through their difficult and brilliant decade, while we review their new career-spanning boxset Hard Luck Stories 1972-1982

BRIGHT EYES: As they reconvene their literate indie outfit for a new album, Conor Oberst tells us about inner peace, death and taking mushrooms with his mother

BILL CALLAHAN: “Things have opened up to me,” says the singer-songwriter as we hear how marriage and parenthood have inspired his second album in two years

THE CRAMPS: A classic encounter with Lux Interior, Poison Ivy and co, from NME in March 1980

SUN RA ARKESTRA: Album by album, with the help of the cosmic jazz visionary’s ever-regenerating starship troupe

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from The Pretty Things, Nubya Garcia, Thurston Moore, Afel Bocoum, Doves, Idles and more, and archival releases from Prince, Spoon, Michael Rother, Nina Simone and others. We catch Nick Cave and Nadia Reid live online; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are White Riot, Babyteeth, Southern Journey (Revisited) and Equus; while in books there’s Annie Nightingale and Chuck Prophet.

Our front section, meanwhile, features Elliott Smith, Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Irma Thomas, and we introduce Diana DeMuth.

