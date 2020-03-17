Uncut – May 2020

George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack and more – plus our CD of the month’s best music – all feature in the new Uncut, dated May 2020 and available to buy online and in UK shops from March 19.

GEORGE HARRISON: As the 50th anniversary of All Things Must Pass approaches, the Quiet One’s closest collaborators reveal all about his working practices from pioneering solo debut Wonderwall Music to the posthumous Brainwashed. We hear about recording sessions in a toilet, helicopter jaunts to the Grand Prix and the dark days after John Lennon’s assassination. “He was emerging from an incredible writing team,” one eyewitness explains, “but he suddenly came up with all this beautiful stuff!”

OUR CD! On Cloud Nine: 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lucinda Williams, Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams, James Elkington, Roedelius, BC Camplight, Waxahatchee, The Lovely Eggs and more.

SYD BARRETT by PINK FLOYD: 50 years on from his debut solo album, The Madcap Laughs, Barrett’s myth is as powerful as ever. Nick Mason remembers his mercurial brilliance, while Roger Waters recalls the creation of The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

LUCINDA WILLIAMS: Uncut heads to Williams’ new home in Nashville to hear all about her history in the city, protest songs, empathy and her unflinching new album Good Souls Better Angels: “You have to be able to dig way down inside yourself,” she tells us

MICHAEL KIWANUKA: We catch up with the soulful, socially conscious singer on the road in Washington DC. Up for discussion are his journey from acoustic revivalist to electrified futurist, and his liberated third album, Kiwanuka. “In the beginning, I didn’t really know my potential…”

DAVID ROBACK RIP: From The Rain Parade to Mazzy Star, we chart the guitarist and songwriter’s influential, remarkable career, with help from some of his closest longstanding collaborators

SUZANNE VEGA: The making of “Luka”, an urban folk song about child abuse that became a worldwide hit

ROBERTA FLACK: The great singer and performer discusses her stunning debut First Take, now receiving a deluxe reissue and reviewed as our Archive Album Of The Month

THUNDERCAT: Album by album with the jazz-funk-soul maverick

BRIAN ENO: Together with his brother Roger Eno, the pair sit down to talk about their relationship, their music and new collaborative album Mixing Colours

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from James Elkington, Ed O’Brien, The Strokes, Jackie Lynn, Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, Waxahatchee and more, and archival releases from The Handsome Family, Joni Mitchell, Kelis, Neil Innes, Rory Gallagher, Gentle Giant and others. We catch Elvis Costello & The Imposters live, along with the Rowland S Howard tribute concert, and also review films including Depeche Mode‘s Spirits In The Forest, Calm With Horses and The Painted Bird, and books on the Heartbreakers and John Entwistle.

In our front section, meanwhile, we report from the live tribute to Ginger Baker, catch up with Shirley Collins and Mark Lanegan, introduce our Wilcovered album on vinyl and meet Carson McHone. Meanwhile, Baxter Dury answers your questions and Jehnny Beth reveals the music that has shaped her life.

